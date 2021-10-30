'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu': John-Divya feature in this so-so track

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 30, 2021, 04:05 pm

'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' review: This 'Satyameva Jayate 2' track is sweet but not extraordinary

Ahead of its theatrical release, makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 dropped the first track from the action entertainer recently. Titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, the romantic ballad features John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar professing their love for each other in a festive setting. Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan have voiced the track, originally sung by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Here's our review.

Song

Good arrangement but the recreated song isn't catchy enough

The new song has been composed by Rochak Kohli. Lyricist/writer Manoj Muntashir has taken the charge of penning the new lyrics. Overall, the team does a good job creating something distinct from the original while retaining its flavor. But the song won't make you stop in your tracks nor is it catchy enough to get stuck in your mind.

Video

The lead pair's chemistry is only saving grace for MV

Things go downhill when the video is brought into the picture. Nautiyal's voice (no matter how lovely) doesn't fit with Abraham at all. While Khosla Kumar doesn't have that problem with Mohan's voice, the entire dance montage and on-beat dancing seem off given the slower pace of the song. The only plus here is the lead pair's chemistry.

Quote

This is Abraham's favorite track from the album

As we saw in the trailer, the Force actor plays three roles in the film. By the looks of it, his politician avatar will be in love with Khosla Kumar's activist character. Earlier, Abraham had picked Meri Zindagi Hai Tu as his favorite track from the album. "I fell in love with the song instantly when I heard it for the first time."

Verdict

Both the song and MV get 3/5 stars

Nonetheless a pleasant track, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu might click better if heard without the video accompaniment. Verdict: Both the song and the video have their plus points and drawbacks, thus getting 3/5. Riding on the success of Satyameva Jayate released in 2018, makers decided to go ahead with the franchise. Catch the movie in theaters near you starting November 25.