'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer: Manjulika returns, Rooh Baba on alert

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 26, 2022, 02:10 pm 2 min read

And, the wait is over! The official trailer for the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is finally out and it seems like a worthy sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma, is all set to hit the theaters on May 20, 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the previous part that was directed by Priyadarshan, Kumar played the character of psychiatrist Dr. Aditya Shrivastava.

Aaryan seems to have stepped in for that role and as we have seen in his earlier performances, we can expect him to give his own spin to this character.

Also, seeing Yadav in his role as Chhote Pandit from the first instalment felt nostalgic.

Trailer What does the trailer show us?

The 3:12-minute-long trailer opens with a scene of a haunted mansion as Shreya Ghoshal's Ami j tomar plays in the background. Tabu informs that Manjulika, known for black magic, has come to the house again after 15 years. Aaryan's Rooh Baba/Ruhan, who can "see dead people," makes his appearance in the trailer along with Advani. The latter is his love interest in the film.

Observation Ghost possesses both Advani, Aaryan

Majority of the sequences establish Ruhan as a fun loving guy, complete with the typical Bollywood-y dance-song routines and Casanova arcs. His role as a ghostbuster comes much later. When he finally vows to defeat Manjulika, he sees a possessed Reet (Advani), who grabs him and says, "Ami Manjulika." The trailer ends with a male voice singing Ami j tomar and a possessed Ruhan.

Details Performances of Tabu, Advani

If acting is concerned, Advani disappoints to the core. We simply cannot believe that she was the same who showed high emotional maturity in Shershaah. Tabu's role, meanwhile, doesn't look quite fit for her stature. But, we guess she's the real Manjulika. How does one otherwise justify the presence of a stellar actor like her in a film if not for a pivotal character?

Information Meet the cast and crew; BO clash

The upcoming movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It also co-features Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, and Milind Gunaji. At the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be engaged in a clash with Kangana Ranaut's action-packed spy thriller Dhaakad. And honestly, the latter looks much promising, but let us see!