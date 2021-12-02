Entertainment Halle Berry, Netflix sign multi-film deal; 'Bruised's success possible reason?

Halle Berry, Netflix sign multi-film deal; 'Bruised's success possible reason?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 02, 2021, 04:44 pm

Halle Berry will not just act in the Netflix projects, she will produce them too

Hollywood actress Halle Berry, whose directorial debut Bruised got a Netflix outing last month, has now signed a multi-film deal with the platform. She will not only star in these movies, she will also be backing them. Not much is known about the deal but this collaboration comes after the sports drama, starring the Oscar winner, scorched the charts of the digital player.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Throughout her career, the 55-year-old has appeared in several noteworthy movies. But the turning point had come with Monster's Ball, which won her an Academy Award. Her performance as a grieving widow was lauded by all, catapulting her to global recognition. Bruised cemented that further and hence this deal looks like something cinephiles would be celebrating. Who would dislike more of Berry anyway?

Quote I am beyond grateful for the partnership, says Berry

Talking to Deadline, Berry said, "My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott [Stuber, head of original films, Netflix] and Ted [Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix] would treat it with great care." She shared the team at Netflix is "delightful to work." "I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together."

Information 'Bruised' sat on the top in 21 countries!

Stuber added, "There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She's an award winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she's an incredible director." Coming to Bruised, the film clinched the number one spot in 21 countries upon its release. It was about Jackie "Pretty Bull" Justice (Berry), who returns to professional fighting with the help of her partner.

Projects Berry has Netflix ventures lined up, not part of deal

As of now, the actress is busy with several intriguing ventures. She will be appearing in two Netflix projects, the first one is Our Man from Jersey with Mark Wahlberg and the second is The Mothership, a science-fiction story to be helmed by Matt Charman. She is also executive producing the latter one. These are however not a part of the recently signed deal.