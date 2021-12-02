Entertainment 'Haan Karde' review: Ashi Singh, Shivam Prabhakar's track is subpar

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 02, 2021, 04:13 pm

It would be a good idea if you SKIP 'Haan Karde' song

Zee Music Company released another single yesterday on their official YouTube channel. Titled Haan Karde, the song features Sony SAB Aladdin fame Ashi Singh and Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Shivam Roy Prabhakar. The track is a typical Punjabi number that has nothing new in it and this monotony also shows in its views online. Give it a hear once though. Here's our review.

Song The song doesn't offer any novelty, sounds monotonous

The track, which has been composed by Rox-A, doesn't seem to offer anything new to the listeners. The words by P Kumar and B. Happy are simple and targeted toward the youngsters. It is a typical number where the guy wants the girl to accept his proposal anyhow. Crooned by Kanika Singh and Vinay Aditya, the high on guitar track lacks repeat appeal.

Video Everyone looks like wannabes in the video of the song

The 4:14-minute-long track starts in a vehicle modification store where Singh enters and Prabhakar tries to woo her. The male actor's styling resembles Govinda a lot and the pair lacks chemistry between them. If you look at the background dancers, they seem to be doing their own thing. Even the presence of the singers does not add any value to the song.

Observation The track would remind you of 'Kudi Menu Kendi' though

Remember the track Kudi Menu Kendi by Harrdy Sandhu? The uber-cool dance number is still regularly played in discos and gyms. The repeat value tune is one of the favorites of the young cowd. No wonder Nora Fatehi and Sandhu's song has already crossed 538 million views on YouTube. Haan Karde has a similar feeling, but on a much lower scale.

Verdict Conclusion: Play the song once and forget it

The best thing to do is to play it once and jump to the next. The audio is still bearable, but when it comes to video, it is disappointing. Lack of chemistry between the actors and the sheer callousness on the makers' part to promote drinking among the youngsters make this product a shabby thing. Verdict: Song and visuals get 2 and 1.5/5, respectively.