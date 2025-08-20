You can now add verified Instagram profile links on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for Android, version 2.25.23.19, via the Google Play Beta Program. The update brings a new feature that lets users add verified Instagram profile links to their accounts. However, the functionality is still in its early stages and is only available to select beta testers at this time.

Verification process Linking Instagram through Meta's Accounts Center Users can link their Instagram accounts via Meta's Accounts Center and verify that the added profile actually belongs to them. Once verified, a social icon appears next to the Instagram link on a WhatsApp profile, assuring other users that it is genuine and officially linked with the owner of the account.

Beta testing Social icon appears next to the Instagram link The latest update has been spotted by some beta testers, who have reported seeing the new functionality in their app. The feature gives users a way to verify the legitimacy of the Instagram accounts they share. By linking their Instagram accounts to WhatsApp through Accounts Center, users can display both the social icon and handle directly for their profile link.

Protection New system protects users from impersonation The new verified profile link system protects users from impersonation by making sure that only accounts confirmed as belonging to them will show the Instagram icon next to the account's handle. If a link isn't verified, WhatsApp shows a generic link icon along with the full URL. This way, users can be sure that their connections are genuine and not misleading links on their profiles.