Vijay Deverakonda poses for semi-nude photo for new 'Liger' poster

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 02, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

'Liger' will hit the big screens on August 25.

A new poster of Liger featuring actor Vijay Deverakonda was released by the makers of the upcoming film on Saturday. In it, the actor took a bold move by posing for a semi-nude photo. The poster features him wearing nothing but holding a bunch of roses, flaunting his chiseled body. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is gearing up for release on August 25.

Announced in August 2019, Liger is an important film for the actor and his fans as it has Deverakonda foraying into Bollywood for the first time.

Also, it has been more than two years since we saw Deverakonda on the big screens.

So, every update about Liger is attracting attention. Since the new poster shows him posing boldly, it is grabbing even more attention.

Sharing the new poster on social media, the Dear Comrade actor wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything. Coming Soon #LIGER (sic)." In the poster, Deverakonda is seen posing with boxing gloves and holding a bunch of red roses. The background gives out the vibe of a boxing ring.

A Film that took my everything.

As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role.



I give you everything!

Coming Soon#LIGER pic.twitter.com/ljyhK7b1e1 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 2, 2022

Details Deverakonda underwent intense body transformation for boxer role

Liger will have Deverakonda playing a boxer with a stutter. According to reports, he underwent professional training in mixed martial arts in Thailand. Liger will release in theaters in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Jagannadh has co-produced the project along with Apoorva Mehta, Charmme Kaur, and Karan Johar. Deverakonda will dub for his portions in the Hindi version too, suggested reports.

Information 'Liger' marks Ananya Panday's Telugu debut

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will be seen as the leading lady in Liger. The movie also has Mike Tyson making his Indian film debut. It is being reported that the boxing legend will be seen playing a key role in the project. Ramya Krishnan, Makrand Deshpande, and Ronit Roy will also be seen in important roles in the film.