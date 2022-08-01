Entertainment

Why is #WeWantBhaijaanAnnouncement trending on Twitter?

Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan' is tentatively heading toward a December 2022 release.

Salman Khan's Bhaijaan has been hitting headlines for a while, albeit mostly for the wrong reasons. From multiple actors dropping out to rumors of director Farhad Samji being replaced and its title being changed, Bhaijaan seems to have fumbled along the way. Now, it seems like Khan's fans' patience has been breached; they have stormed social media, asking makers for an update on Bhaijaan.

Trend 'Just make the announcement, we'll handle the rest': Fans

Khan's fans took to Twitter on Sunday evening to trend #WeWantBhaijaanAnnouncement, urging the makers to punctuate all the rumors. It is now trending on Twitter with over 36K tweets (and counting), and fans have asked the makers to release either a motion poster or an official photo featuring the ensemble cast. One such fan even wrote, "Just make the announcement, we'll handle the rest."

After 3 years, #SalmanKhan will return to screen in a full-fledged role. People enjoy seeing him on the big screen. Whatever the fate of Salman Khan's films, his loyal fans consistently back him, which distinguishes him from others @BeingSalmanKhan #WeWantBhaijaanAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/FZV7Zp6d4e — SALMAN KI SENA © (@Salman__Ki_Sena) July 31, 2022

Controversies It was earlier reported that Sajid Nadiadwala opted out

The film was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but the makers later changed it to Bhaijaan, an affectionate term used by Khan's followers and colleagues for him. However, some fans believed that since the film will revolve around a "Hindu-Muslim angle," the previous title fit the bill better. Earlier, it was also reported that Sajid Nadiadwala had backed out due to budget disagreements.

Do you know? Cast and directorial issues cropped up?

Earlier, Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma was supposed to be a part of the film but reportedly opted out due to creative differences. Actor Zaheer Iqbal followed suit, too. Rumors were also rife that after Samji's departure, Khan handled the duties behind the lens.

Information Here's all we know about the film so far

Shehnaaz Gill, who is close to Khan, will be stepping into Bollywood with Bhaijaan, said reports. The cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam. It is said to be the Hindi remake of Ajith's 2014 Tamil film Veeram. It will revolve around four brothers, where the younger ones must wait to enter nuptial bliss until the eldest finds a partner, too.

Upcoming films Take a look at Khan's next projects

Khan was last seen in the 2021 films Radhe and Antim: The Final Truth. Bhaijaan is slated for a December 2022 release. He also has the highly-anticipated Tiger 3—directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films—releasing in 2023, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He would also reportedly start working soon on Pramod Kumar's Kick 2, where he'll be playing dual roles.