Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 17, 2021, 02:13 pm

Apart from Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan owns many other properties

Who doesn't know Salman Khan's address in Mumbai, right? The actor, who has been staying at Galaxy Apartment, also owns another property in Bandra West, which he has now given on rent. Located in Shiv Asthan Heights, the rent for the same has been fixed at Rs. 95,000 per month. The apartment is on the 14th floor and is spanned across 758sqft.

According to reports, Khan, one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood, has a net worth of Rs. 2,000 crore. As far as his real estate portfolio is concerned, apart from Galaxy and the other Bandra West flat, he had bought a triplex last year in Bandra. He also has a 150-acre farmhouse in Panvel, a property in Gorai beach, which is a 5bhk farmhouse.

As per Money Control, the property that the superstar has rented out was registered on December 6. The agreement shows a 33-month-long tenure and the tenant reportedly has already paid a deposit of Rs 2.85L. A 5% escalation clause has also been added. Now, Khan is not just a landlord, he's himself a tenant. That's right! He has taken a duplex flat on rent.

The rent is Rs. 8.25L monthly. Documents say it's located on the 17th and 18th floors of Maqba Heights, Pali Naka. Reportedly, the space is owned by Khan's close friend Baba Siddique, ex-member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and Zeeshan Siddique. Khan renewed the agreement this year. The spacious flat is spread across 2,265sqft, where a writer associated with Salman Khan Ventures Pvt Ltd stays.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan's last release was Antim. The actor, who just concluded his Da Bangg Tour - Reloaded concert in Riyadh last weekend, has reportedly started shooting Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Further, a documentary series Beyond the Star, based on his life, is in the making. It is being directed by Viraf Sarkari.