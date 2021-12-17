Entertainment 'Writer' trailer: P Samuthirakani, a cop, deals with midlife crisis

Published on Dec 17, 2021

Trailer of the upcoming Kollywood film, Writer, is out. Directed by debutant Franklin Jacob, the film has P Samuthirakani in the lead, and has Harikrishnan Anbudurai, Ineya, Maheswari, and Dileepan playing other important characters. Writer has been bankrolled by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions. Govind Vasantha of 96-fame has composed music for this upcoming flick, while Pratheep Kaliraja is handling the camera work.

In December 2019, it was announced by Ranjith's Neelam Productions that they will be collaborating with Little Red Car Films and Golden Ratio Films to back five Tamil films for global audience. Writer is one of those movies that was announced that time. Little Red Car Films was one of the producers of The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir, Dhanush's international film.

The trailer of Writer shows Samuthirakani as an experienced cop, whose job is only restricted to writing complaints by the public. It ends with the senior actor holding a gun, with shivering hands, aiming to shoot something. From the dialogues it can be understood that he will be going through a midlife crisis in the film, and the trailer promises an intense emotional drama.

Apart from the aforementioned names, Writer also features Subramaniam Shiva, GM Sundhar, Lizzie Antony, Kavitha Bharathy, and Kavin Jay Babu in pivotal roles. The 2:11-minute-long trailer ends with an announcement that the film will be released on December 24 on the big screens. After Pariyerum Perumal, a Ranjith-produced venture proved to be successful, will this upcoming film meet our expectations? Let's wait and see.

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Ranjith's last venture Sarpatta Parambarai, having Arya in the lead role, received tremendous positive response from fans and critics alike. His next film Natchathiram Nagargirathu will reportedly be a romantic drama, probably a love triangle. The film will feature Kalaiyarasan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan in the lead roles, suggest media reports. More details are expected soon.