'Tiger 3': Demolished SRPF Ground set re-erected, shoot resumes soon

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 10, 2021, 12:16 pm

The production of Tiger 3 is proving to be a costly affair for Yash Raj Films. After an elaborate set in Mumbai had to be demolished in June, the studio has now re-erected it. Reportedly producer Aditya Chopra initially thought that Salman Khan and others would be able to shoot in real locations in the UAE and the sets won't have to be reconstructed.

Context Why does this story matter?

When Khan and co. began shooting for the third film in the Tiger franchise, a massive set was built at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, Mumbai. However, COVID-19 restrictions had halted shooting in the state after which Cyclone Tauktae partially damaged the set. Following this, Chopra was of the opinion that demolishing the sets would be financially better than maintaining the giant structure.

Reports Khan has already shot here for a couple of days

Apparently, since September, Khan was shooting for Tiger 3 at Yash Raj Studios, Andheri. During this time, the work for reconstruction was on. The superstar finally reached the location earlier this week before leaving for Riyadh on Wednesday, where he has the Da-bangg concert "On Monday, the director canned a bike chase sequence featuring Salman and the baddies," a trade source told Mid-Day.

Concert Superstar has 'Da-bangg' concert tomorrow, Jacqueline to miss out

Khan will be leading the concert Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Riyadh on December 10 and thus had to take a few days off from shooting. Reportedly, he will resume shooting on December 13. Jacqueline Fernandez was supposed to participate in this concert but was replaced after she was stopped at Mumbai airport earlier this week due to links to an Enforcement Directorate investigation.

Timeline Team had shot 'Tiger 3' in Russia, Turkey in September

Coming back to Tiger 3, Khan, Katrina Kaif [who is reprising her role as Zoya], and Emraan Hashmi [antagonist for this film] had wrapped the international schedule in September. Then, they had shot through Russia, Turkey, and Austria. Soon, Khan got busy promoting Antim, which got released on November 26, finally resuming shoot this month. Separately, Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal yesterday.