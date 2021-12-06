Entertainment Why was Jacqueline Fernandez stopped at the Mumbai airport?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 12:05 pm

A lookout notice has been issued against Jacqueline Fernandez

On Sunday, Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials from flying out of the country. As per reports, the officials were acting in accordance with a lookout notice issued against the actress by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She was let off later. Fernandez came under the agency's radar earlier this year for certain under-investigation links with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Context Why does this story matter?

First called in for questioning in August, Fernandez was said to be "examined as a witness" in Chandrasekhar's Rs. 200cr extortion case. Thereafter, the millionaire's lawyer claimed the actress was dating their client, and Fernandez was named in the first charge sheet filed by the ED. Speculations were rife that the actress will get restricted from leaving Mumbai and this has happened now.

Details She will be summoned at ED's Delhi office soon

Reports suggested the Kick star was about to leave for Dubai when she was stopped. Apparently, she went through a brief questioning at the airport where she was asked to cooperate with the agency with the investigation. This could be because she has skipped a couple of summons before. A fresh one, summoning her to ED's Delhi office, will be issued today, reported NDTV.

Timeline Was Fernandez going to attend Salman Khan's Riyadh concert?

Given the Race 2 star was flying out to Dubai, we can assume she was about to attend Salman Khan's Da-bangg Concert, scheduled to be held in Riyadh on December 10. Earlier, it was reported that Khan was thinking of replacing Fernandez. Now, the team would surely have to book in someone else. She also recently returned from shooting Ram Setu in Diu.

Allegations Expensive gifts, dating rumors: Fernandez is facing multiple allegations now

Coming to the allegations against the actress, the Ministry of Finance-controlled agency has claimed the Bachchan Pandey actress received gifts worth Rs. 10cr from Chandrasekhar. Portals have alleged Fernandez met him whenever the businessman was out on bail this year, with viral pictures of the duo sparking dating rumors. The actress has maintained she is a victim and has no connection with Chandrasekhar.