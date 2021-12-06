Entertainment Not OTT, Shahid Kapoor's 'Bloody Daddy' to be theatrical release?

Not OTT, Shahid Kapoor's 'Bloody Daddy' to be theatrical release?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 10:10 am

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming action flick is tentatively titled 'Bloody Daddy'.

Last month, we learned that Shahid Kapoor has begun his next with director Ali Abbas Zafar in Abu Dhabi. Since then, there have been numerous reports that the actioner will premiere on Netflix. However, according to the latest update, the flick will have a grand theatrical release during the second half of 2022. So, it makes Jersey Kapoor's only release till that one.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Kapoor's last film was Kabir Singh and we all witnessed the sensation it created. It clocked in more than Rs. 380cr and became his highest-grossing solo outing. Meanwhile, Zafar's last directorial Bharat was a commercial hit as well and he is also known for sleek action moves in his movies. So, a collaboration between them might make the film, tentatively titled Bloody Daddy, interesting.

Quote 'This combo will create the right amount of noise'

Talking of a grand theatrical premiere for the "big scale action thriller," a source told Pinkvilla, "All the stakeholders believe that an action thriller like this has a massive theatrical audience, and this combo of Ali with Shahid will create the right amount of noise." They signaled that an OTT release will happen only "if the country goes in a prolonged lockdown again."

Information Other sources, however, are still stuck on its OTT release

"There has been a confusion over its release medium since Ali was discussing some other project with an OTT platform, however, that's not happening at the moment," added the source. Despite this clarification, rumors are not dying down. LetsOTT Global, a trusted site for digital platform news, emphasized Bloody Daddy "is being made as an Netflix original film and will premiere early 2022 (sic)."

Twitter Post Check out the tweet here

#ShahidKapoor's new action thriller with @aliabbaszafar #BloddyDaddy is being made as an Netflix original film and will premiere early 2022. pic.twitter.com/YBVYK70PzU — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) December 5, 2021

Projects 'Blood Daddy' might be turned into a franchise like 'Taken'

An adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night), the movie will follow Kapoor's character trying to rescue his abducted child. To be distributed by Jio Studios, Bloody Daddy will be a one-night thriller and might be turned into a franchise "on the lines of Taken." The female lead is yet to be finalized. News has it Katrina Kaif might be signed.