Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 27, 2021, 05:50 pm

'Bloody Daddy': Shahid Kapoor's upcoming digital movie has a title now

We knew that Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been shooting for his next film with Ali Abbas Zafar. But what we did not know was the Hindi offering's title. And now, a media report says the team is calling the venture Bloody Daddy. An adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night), this movie will get a digital release. Read on.

Background

Why does this story matter?

Marking the first collaboration between the Haider star and Zafar, the production has been marketed as a "stylized relentless action-packed ride." Earlier this month, the Bharat director announced the start of production by posting a picture with Kapoor. Reports have suggested the movie will get premiered on Netflix but the female lead is yet to be announced. Previously, Bhumi Pednekar reportedly declined the part.

Title

The name 'Bloody Daddy' suits plot quite well

As per a new Bollywood Hungama report, the movie will follow Kapoor's character trying to rescue his abducted child. Given there is a child involved and a lot of gory action, Bloody Daddy is a fitting tentative name. "It's a tentative working title but in all probabilities, this would be the title they lock," an anonymous source told the portal.

Upcoming

Kapoor has 'Bull', Raj and DK's web drama in pipeline

Notably, Nuit Blanche has been remade in Tamil and Telugu languages with Kamal Haasan in the lead. Kapoor began shooting for this venture after wrapping up the production for his OTT debut with Raj and DK's web drama. Recently, it was said that the series will be called Fakes and not Sunny, as previously thought. Another Kapoor-starrer, Bull, is booked for April 2023 release.

Next release

His 'Jersey' is coming to theaters next month

Meanwhile, the Jab We Met actor's closest release is the much-awaited sports drama, Jersey. Set to hit the big screens on December 31, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial will feature the resurrection story of a middle-aged cricketer. Kapoor dropped its trailer a few days ago and the clip has been accepted exceptionally well online. Jersey is the official Hindi remake of Nani's homonymous Telugu venture.