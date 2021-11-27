Shahid Kapoor's next digital film to be called 'Bloody Daddy'?
We knew that Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been shooting for his next film with Ali Abbas Zafar. But what we did not know was the Hindi offering's title. And now, a media report says the team is calling the venture Bloody Daddy. An adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night), this movie will get a digital release. Read on.
Why does this story matter?
Marking the first collaboration between the Haider star and Zafar, the production has been marketed as a "stylized relentless action-packed ride." Earlier this month, the Bharat director announced the start of production by posting a picture with Kapoor. Reports have suggested the movie will get premiered on Netflix but the female lead is yet to be announced. Previously, Bhumi Pednekar reportedly declined the part.
The name 'Bloody Daddy' suits plot quite well
As per a new Bollywood Hungama report, the movie will follow Kapoor's character trying to rescue his abducted child. Given there is a child involved and a lot of gory action, Bloody Daddy is a fitting tentative name. "It's a tentative working title but in all probabilities, this would be the title they lock," an anonymous source told the portal.
Kapoor has 'Bull', Raj and DK's web drama in pipeline
Notably, Nuit Blanche has been remade in Tamil and Telugu languages with Kamal Haasan in the lead. Kapoor began shooting for this venture after wrapping up the production for his OTT debut with Raj and DK's web drama. Recently, it was said that the series will be called Fakes and not Sunny, as previously thought. Another Kapoor-starrer, Bull, is booked for April 2023 release.
His 'Jersey' is coming to theaters next month
Meanwhile, the Jab We Met actor's closest release is the much-awaited sports drama, Jersey. Set to hit the big screens on December 31, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial will feature the resurrection story of a middle-aged cricketer. Kapoor dropped its trailer a few days ago and the clip has been accepted exceptionally well online. Jersey is the official Hindi remake of Nani's homonymous Telugu venture.