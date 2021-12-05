Entertainment Jr NTR-Ram Charan's 'RRR' to release in 999+ US multiplexes?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 10:52 pm

Did you know 'RRR' marks Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's debut in Telugu cinema?

As the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR is getting nearer, the demand for the film from the exhibitors is also rising. The Jr. NTR-Ram Charan starrer magnum opus will release on January 7, 2022, and according to Pinkvilla, Raftar Creations and Sarigama Cinemas are collaborating to distribute the movie in the US. The film is touted to be India's biggest release in the US.

Significance Why does this story matter?

RRR is said to be the grandest and one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. The movie is reportedly made with a whopping budget of Rs. 400 crore. Meanwhile, Jr. NTR and Charan have charged Rs. 25 crore individually as their remuneration. To make the movie most profitable, the makers are ensuring to make it reach maximum people. Will they succeed?

Information The aim is to reach as many people as possible

A source told Pinkvilla RRR's release is the "widest till date for an Indian film" in the US. "That's not all...makers are aiming to bring the film in almost 999 multiplexes plus in the US, with an attempt to bring back the audience like never before. The release size in the US will be highest ever for an Indian film till date," they added.

Details Pen Studios will distribute the film in India's northern belt

The theatrical distribution of RRR in the northern belt of India is taken care of by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. The makers of the film have also collaborated with a renowned Indian multiplex chain and also designed numerous marketing strategies to attract crowds to cinema halls. With these promotional campaigns in place, the movie has become one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

'RRR' The project marks Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt's Telugu debut

Apart from Jr. NTR and Charan, the RRR cast also includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Notably, the film marks Devgn and Bhatt's debut in Telugu cinema. It is set in the pre-independence period with a fictitious story based on revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju. Produced by DVV Danayya, the film arrives in cinemas in multiple Indian languages in January next year.