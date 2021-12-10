Entertainment 'Beast' to 'Valimai': South Indian movies ruled Twitter this year

What a ride has it been! We have almost reached the end of 2021, yet it does not feel like that. As always, this year, too, the Indian cinema industry had consumed a major portion of people's life on Twitter. However, we couldn't help but notice that the celebrities from the southern entertainment industries and the south Indian movies trended the most there.

Though Bollywood has had its moments when it comes to social media trends, data shows movie announcements and celebrities from the south had the lion's share in 2021. The most retweeted, most liked, and most-reacted to—all were from the southern film industries, specifically from Kollywood and a little bit of Tollywood. And with frequent announcements about big-ticket movies, Tamil movies occupied the best positions.

Well, those rooting for Bollywood need not feel upset. We have seen how celebrity weddings like #Virushka, #Deepveer, or #PriyankaandNick created unforgettable social media waves. Now, that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are married, their combined hashtag may take over the Twitter space soon.

Now coming to the data, Vijay's Master is the most tweeted movie on the microblogging website. Speaking of trending movies, who can forget the impact Glimpses of Valimai created? Naturally, Valimai has taken the second position, followed by Vijay's upcoming film Beast and Suriya's Jai Bhim in the third and fourth places. Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is the fifth most tweeted movie of 2021.

It came as an unexpected surprise when Vijay announced he is collaborating with Nelson Dilipkumar for his next film titled Beast. The actor, who hardly posts anything on Twitter, set the internet on fire when he shared the film's first look. With as many as 151.3k retweets and 343.4k likes, Beast's first look is the most-retweeted and most liked post of the year.

When the pandemic situation got contained, film shootings resumed and actors started putting out updates. Mahesh Babu shared a still from Sarkaru Vaari Paata and announced that they have started filming again. The swag photo of the star getting out of a classy red car has since become the most quote-tweeted post of 2021. With 223.7k replies, the tweet received the most reactions.