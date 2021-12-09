Entertainment Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif are now officially man and wife

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 09, 2021, 06:43 pm

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally married! Here are the details

After weeks of speculation, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally married now. The pair tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in an afternoon wedding. With only limited guests and strict protocols in place, this high-profile affair made headlines for its secrecy. Official wedding pictures are yet to come out though. Congratulations to the couple!

Details Both completed seven 'pheras' earlier in the afternoon

As per a report in ANI, the celebrity couple completed their seven pheras earlier today at Six Senses. The guest list included stars like Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Vijay Krishna Acharya. As previous reports had suggested, the stars got married in Sabyasachi Mukherjee-designed clothes. We're expecting them to officially upload pictures soon.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the newlyweds

Festivities Wedding celebration in Rajasthan to go on for 4 days

The wedding ceremony on Thursday was preceded by sangeet and mehendi earlier in the week. In fact, both the bride and groom were spotted arriving at the venue on December 6 with their family members. Various high-profile guests also started coming on the same day. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal were earlier confirmed to attend the event.

Post-wedding The newly-wed might become neighbors to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

This isn't all, as a lavish reception will be held tomorrow. If reports are to be believed, the actors have finalized their future home. Kaushal has reportedly rented an apartment in Mumbai's Juhu by paying Rs. 1.75cr as a deposit. If they indeed shift there, Kaif-Kaushal will become neighbors to another celebrity pair—Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Sharma-Kohli were apparently invited too.

Telecast Will we see Kaif-Kaushal wedding package on Amazon Prime Video?

While the lack of official announcement and footage from the event puzzled many, some reports have suggested it is because the couple has sold wedding telecast rights to some OTT platform. As per one such report, Amazon Prime Video has bought the exclusive rights for a whopping Rs. 80cr. The digital giant will apparently stream a special series on the wedding early next year.