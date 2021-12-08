Entertainment Did Katrina-Vicky sell wedding telecast rights for Rs. 80-100 crore?

Did Katrina-Vicky sell wedding telecast rights for Rs. 80-100 crore?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 04:42 pm

Have Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sold their wedding telecast rights to an OTT giant?

Speculations are at an all-time high surrounding the reported wedding of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The duo is touted to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan but nothing about the event stands officially confirmed. There is a great level of hush around the same and now reports suggest the pair has sold wedding telecast rights for an unbelievable amount.

Context Why does this story matter?

Although Indians have seen a number of high-profile Bollywood weddings in the last few years, the buzz around this one is unparalleled. And, the reason is the secrecy around all of it. A recent report suggested guests were asked to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), alongside a 'no phone' rule in place. Handing over telecast rights might explain strict guidelines regarding leaking footage.

Details Did Amazon Prime Video bag rights for Rs. 80cr?

According to a Mid-Day report, the rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for, wait-for-it, Rs. 80cr! Reportedly, the wedding series will capture their love story, including roka ceremony and the four-day celebration currently underway in Rajasthan. Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported an OTT giant had approached Kaif-Kaushal with an offer of Rs. 100cr! Notably, selling wedding footage is a trend in the West.

Looking back Priyanka Chopra had done something similar on her wedding

The series might come out in early 2022, reports said. If this news is true, then Kaif will follow the path taken by her Jee Le Zaraa co-star Priyanka Chopra. Back in December 2018, when Chopra had wed singer Nick Jonas, the pair had sold exclusive footage rights to a major channel for a wedding series. The trailer is still up on Chopra's Instagram.

Wedding Wedding festivities are full-on, 'mehendi' underway today

The festivities began on December 7 with sangeet, followed by the mehendi ceremony today. Both the groom and bride were spotted leaving Mumbai and reaching the wedding venue, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on Monday. Yesterday, we also reported a Rajasthan-based advocate had filed a complaint against the couple for a road getting blocked during the gala event.