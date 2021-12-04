Entertainment Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Themes for wedding festivities are here

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 04, 2021, 03:58 pm

These themes will be reportedly seen at Katrina-Vicky's lavish wedding festivities in Rajasthan

Bollywood is currently abuzz with anticipation regarding top actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's closely-guarded wedding. While the stars reportedly had a court wedding yesterday, they are to host the social celebration on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Now, we have information about the themes of the upcoming festivities before the high-profile event. Let's dive into it.

Colors Pre-wedding events all about gold, ivory and bit of bling!

As we reported earlier, the celebrations will begin with sangeet on December 7. The theme for this night is bling. To remind you, the bride is wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble for this event. We can expect glamorous performances from close invitees and even Kaif-Kaushal. For mehendi, the groom and bride have chosen gold, beige, ivory, and white as ruling colors, reported India Today.

Details Wedding ceremony will be themed around pastel sorbet

Lastly, we come to the main event. The venue, decorations, guests, relatives, and everyone else will follow a pastel sorbet theme for the wedding ceremony. The couple will rock Bollywood's go-to designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's attire on this night. Reportedly, both the actors have discussed deep and long about the colors, themes, and vibes every event should give with the wedding planners. Extensive planning, indeed!

Stringent rules Air-tight arrangements: Bouncers in place, guests asked to sign NDA

Speaking of extensive planning, another element making headlines is the NDA (non-disclosure agreement) that guests have been apparently asked to sign. According to reports, the stars have gone an extra mile to ensure no picture, location, or other detail gets out of the ceremony. As many as 100 bouncers have been appointed to manage security. Yet, these measures have failed to control the buzz.

Viral Sawai Madhopur administration letter gave some credibility to wedding reports

At the end of the day, the truth is none of the wedding reports come from the pair or their close ones. But fans have been pitting their hopes on the smallest indications. Like earlier, a letter from the Sawai Madhopur district administration about enforcing law and order and safety measures went viral. This definitely solidified the possibility that a wedding is taking place.