Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' ruled YouTube India in 2021

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 04, 2021, 02:22 pm

Another feather in the cap of Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' song. It has become the most-viewed MV on YouTube India!

Indians can't seem to get enough of Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye. After becoming the first Indian song to hit over 500 million views on YouTube within 60 days of its release, the music video has now become the most-viewed music video on YouTube India in 2021. Hashmi, who is associated with a great many record-breaking songs, announced the news on social media. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Released on February 17 this year, Lut Gaye marked the actor's second collaboration with producer Bhushan Kumar for a music video under the T-Series banner. Their first venture, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, was a super hit song too. Apart from standalone music videos, Hashmi is also known for delivering excellent tracks in his movies (take, for example, Hamari Adhuri Kahani or Mere Bina).

Announcement Jubin Nautiyal-voiced song introduced Yukti Thareja as female lead

Sharing the achievement online, the Shanghai actor posted a small celebratory clip. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the music for Lut Gaye was given by Tanishk Bagchi. The music video introduced Yukti Thareja opposite Hashmi and viewers were bowled over by their chemistry, too. Directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, the MV featured a tragic love story.

Twitter Post 'Lut Gaye' currently boasts over 1 billion views on YouTube

Lut gaye becomes the No.1 viewed music video on YouTube India in 2021 .. over 1 billion and counting !! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#Lutgaye pic.twitter.com/ws1uJp8sdR — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 3, 2021

Artists 'Raataan Lambiyan' from Jubin Nautiyal-Tanishk Bagchi duo is excelling too

Nautiyal shared the news by retweeting YouTube India's Top 10 Music Videos of 2021 tweet. Notably, his Raataan Lambiyan also made it to the list. Bagchi composed music for this song, too. In a commendable feat for the singer-composer duo, Lut Gaye also made it to the fifth position in the Spotify Top Songs: India list. The romantic Shershaah song topped this Spotify standing.

Twitter Post 'Lut Gaye' is in Spotify's top songs in India list

Unwrapping the top songs that India listened to in 2021 #SpotifyWrapped 🧵👇🏼



Check out your Wrapped cards here➡️ https://t.co/OGxQQjc4ej pic.twitter.com/R9QUahNdLz — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) December 2, 2021

Accolades 'Lut Gaye' also first Indian song to cross 1mn Reels

Apart from clocking in more than 500 million views on YouTube within 60 days of its release, the track had taken over social media platforms, too. It had become the first Indian song to cross 1 million Reel videos on Instagram. Moreover, it made it to the Billboard Global Excl. US charts. Looks like more accolades are set to come. Congratulations to the team!