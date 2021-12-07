Entertainment Why did a Rajasthan-based lawyer file complaint against Katrina-Vicky Kaushal?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 07, 2021, 06:59 pm

Know why a complaint has been filed against Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

As the wedding festivities of Bollywood actors, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, begin today, a complaint has been filed against the couple. And, the reason is law and order arrangements around the wedding venue—the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Reportedly, a local advocate has approached the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) against the shutdown of a road near the resort.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tagged to be the biggest night of 2021, arrangements are grand for Kaif-Kaushal's wedding. Given the actors are yet to even confirm their relationship and every aspect is being tightly guarded, anticipation around the event is sky-high. The district administration is taking elaborate actions to make sure law and order and safety measures are in place. However, these lavish arrangements are seemingly affecting others.

Complaint Keep road to temple open for devotees, demanded complainant

In order to properly manage the rush during the festivities, a road has been blocked from December 6 to 12, which leads to the famous Chauth Mata temple. The complaint has mentioned the manager of the wedding location, the district collector, alongside the bride and groom-to-be, reported Zee Rajasthan. The advocate, Netrabindu Singh Jadaun, has demanded the road should be allowed to be open.

Twitter Post Check out complaint here

#SawaiMadhopur: चौथ माता मंदिर को जाने वाले रास्ते को बंद करने को लेकर शिकायत



अभिनेत्री कैटरीना कैफ,अभिनेता विक्की कौशल,होटल प्रबंधक व जिला कलेक्टर के खिलाफ की गई शिकायत,जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण में की गई शिकायत — ZEE Rajasthan (@zeerajasthan_) December 6, 2021

Details No complaint regarding high-profile wedding, advocate clarified

Since the Six Senses resort is situated on the way to the centuries-old temple, the main road has been blocked by hotel authorities per the Collector's instruction, noted the complaint. Thus, hundreds of devotees, who throng the place of worship daily, are finding it difficult to reach there. However, the local advocate has clarified he does not have any objections to the high-profile wedding.

Festivities Sangeet to be held today, couple to wed on Thursday

As we reported, the sangeet ceremony is scheduled to be held today. Both Kaif and Kaushal were spotted leaving Mumbai and arriving at the venue yesterday. The lovebirds traveled separately along with family members. The wedding will take place on Thursday (December 9). Names like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, Shashank Khaitan have been confirmed as guests.