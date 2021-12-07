Entertainment Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' gets a release date

Rani Mukerji-led film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway finally has a release date. The movie, directed by Ashima Chibber, will be coming to theaters on May 20, 2022, said its makers. This means it will engage in a head-on clash with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's HIT: The First Case. And since both belong to the thriller genre, it will be a tough competition.

Among Mukerji's last three releases, Hichki and Mardaani 2 did well with both critics and viewers, while Bunty Aur Babli 2 received lukewarm response. All these films had the actress in different roles and she aced it all. Now will Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway be as engaging? We'll have to wait and watch, but that it's made on a real-life incident makes it worth.

Emmay Entertainment, which is backing the film, announced the news officially on its social media pages. They shared an image with a caption that read, "With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children! Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukerji releases in theatres on - Friday, May 20th 2022 (sic)!"

The shooting schedule of the film got wrapped up in October, two months after it commenced. If the title is anything to go by, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will revolve around a court case in Norway, where a woman (Mukerji) and her husband lose their children after being accused of neglecting them. They eventually win the case and the kids are sent to India.

Calling the project an "entertainer with a brilliant concept," Mukerji said she "hoped that this film will resonate with everyone." Its competitor, HIT: The First Case is a Bollywood remake of a Telugu film by the same name, which had Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT is being backed by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series banner.