'Slow Slow' review: Groovy beat comes with questionable lyrics, visuals

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 07, 2021, 05:02 pm

In 2016, Amitabh Bachchan had delivered a resounding dialogue in the film Pink: "'No' means 'No'." Although this is a given, you will be surprised how consent is an alien concept for many. And, this is encouraged by pop culture. Rapper Badshah's new song, Slow Slow, is the latest example. The "party anthem of 2021" overlooks all boundaries to appear trendy. Here's our review.

Song Song does come with an addictive hook, a chirpy start

Badshah and Payal Dev have voiced the track backed by T-Series, and composed by the Jugnu singer. Like the rapper's tracks go, we get a chirpy start and a catchy chorus, so it is pleasant on the ears. But lyrics talking about not taking "no" for an answer is offputting. Mellow D has penned the lyrics, while music has been produced by Aditya Dev.

Video There's nothing really happening in music video

The issues in the song only get highlighted in the MV. Here, Badshah is joined by Seerat Kapoor and Abhishek Singh. After the men arrive at a huge bungalow for a party, they begin dancing (surrounded by several women) and that's pretty much it. Going by the title, there are multiple slow-motion shots in the clip and everything looks classy and expensive.

Comments Badshah called the song 'super fun and peppy'

"Slow Slow is a super fun and peppy song...Also Seerat and Abhishek have really done a stellar job as well. I am excited to see how people react to this one," had said the Paani Paani crooner. Sure, we can overlook the problematic bits to enjoy the music, but top artists and top labels can also be expected to be more responsible, isn't it?

Verdict Song is a hit with masses, YouTube views suggest

The song is doing pretty well with the masses, having collected over seven lakh views within five hours of its release on YouTube. One can expect the song to make it to the New Year party playlists. Verdict: The song gets 2.5, while the MV takes home 1/5. If you still wish to check out the video, it is available on YouTube.