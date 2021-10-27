'Jugnu' review: Badshah's love song is groovy yet typical

Published on Oct 27, 2021

Popular rapper Badshah turned a singer for his latest single, Jugnu. Promising retro vibes, the Genda Phool hitmaker uses elements of western pop, disco tunes, and a piece of groovy music. He stars in the music video too, along with actress Akanksha Sharma. As the female voice, Nikhita Gandhi justifies her small part. Here's a piece of exhaustive music and video review.

Song

Badshah hovers in between singing and rapping

Although the Mercy crooner has said he is turning a singer for this track, don't expect melodious harmonies or high notes. The track features Badshah delivering lines in his breathy voice, from somewhere in the middle of rapping and singing. But the catchy music by Hiten (which has been composed by Badshah) uplifts the quality and the end product is quite groovy.

Video

Lyrics are childish, high-tech video elements are impressive

Now coming to the other aspects, the lyrics are nothing deep but are rather simplistic. Penned by the man himself, we get childish rhyming of Hindi and English words. The accompanying video is again nothing new. It goes like any other Badshah MV: He dances with the female lead as multiple backup dancers support them. The high-tech elements in the clip are attractive though.

Quote

Badshah wanted to present 'something absolutely different,' and he does

Before the song's release, Badshah had said he wanted to give "something absolutely different from what is going on or what is being heard or what is being consumed by the audience at this moment." The catchy music and unique texture do support his claim to a degree. He had also spoken of the struggle of shooting at high altitudes with oxygen shortage.

Verdict

We will be soon getting a second part of song

When the Bachpan Ka Pyaar star changed his style, we were expecting him to ditch the rapper get-up, girls-are-dancing-around-me visual. But both things stay here so the video might not be tasteful to many. The "to be continued" message at the end shows we will get more of singer Badshah. Verdict: The track scores a good 3.5 stars, while the video gets 3/5.