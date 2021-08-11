Badshah releases new version of 'Bachpan ka Pyaar'

Sahdev Dirdo overnight became a star on social media after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' went viral

Rapper Badshah on Wednesday unveiled his latest song, a version of Bachpan ka Pyaar, featuring the internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo. The 10-year-old Sahdev hails from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district and overnight became a star on social media after a video of him singing Bachpan ka Pyaar went viral. Reportedly, the original song was shot in 2019 in his classroom and was recorded by his teacher.

Social media

Song will celebrate the power of social media: Badshah

Directed by B2gether Pros, the music video features Sahdev along with Badshah, singer Aastha Gill, and musician Rico. Badshah, known for tracks like Paani Paani and Genda Phool, said he is excited to present their version of Bachpan ka Pyaar, for Universal Music. "Bachpan ka Pyaar is going to be a humongous celebration of the power of social media in current times," he said.

Quote

Endearing to present Sahdev in this music video: Badshah

"Aastha, Rico, and I are extremely excited to present the biggest hero amongst us, Sahdev," he said. "It's endearing to watch and present Sahdev in this music video. And I hope the song receives the same love as the teaser," the 35-year-old singer stated.

Audience

Confident that the audiences will like it: Universal Music

Vinit Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer at Universal Music India, said that the team saw an opportunity to create an adaptation of the already hit song and is confident that the audiences will like it. "We are living in an era where the next hit song or viral sensation could come from anywhere," Thakkar further said.

Song

The new version has been composed by Hiten

"Badshah spotted this interesting clip and made a fun short video along with Aastha and Rico which went completely viral," he said. "We all discussed that there was an opportunity to create an interesting adaptation and bring Sahdev to be an integral part of it," Thakkar said. The new version of the song is composed by Hiten and lyrics have been penned by Badshah.