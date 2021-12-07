Entertainment Why TN health department will issue notice against Kamal Haasan?

Why TN health department will issue notice against Kamal Haasan?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 04:31 pm

Right after recovering from COVID-19, Kamal Haasan went to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil'

The Tamil Nadu health department will issue a notice to Kamal Haasan for violating COVID-19 rules. It so happened that the actor hit the sets of Tamil Bigg Boss right after recovering from the virus. As per the norms set by the government, he should have been in self isolation for seven more days. Taking action, an explanation will be sought from him.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Like several other celebrities in Tamil Nadu, the actor-politician too has been actively spreading awareness about the pandemic. This allegation about his violation is unexpected. To note, the third season of Malayalam Bigg Boss, hosted by Mohanlal, was brought to a halt after the makers were found to violate norms. They had the show going even after a few crew members tested positive.

Action This what health secretary J Radhakrishnan has to say

Talking about the violation, J Radhakrishnan, health secretary of the state, said that those who are COVID-affected have to observe self-isolation at home for seven days after their discharge from the hospital. He added that since Haasan hasn't done that, his department will send him a notice "seeking an explanation for his action." The Tamil actor is yet to comment on this development.

Information Haasan had tested positive after returning from the US

To recall, Haasan had caught the virus last month after returning from the US, where he had gone to launch his fashion label, House of Khaddar. The event took place in Chicago. Before developing symptoms, he even had hosted a weekend episode. During his absence, Ramya Krishnan had stepped in. Notably, the Vasool Raja MBBS actor has been hosting the show since its inception.

Updates His film 'Vikram' will be released on March 31, 2022

On the work front, Haasan will next be seen in gangster flick Vikram. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the other lead roles. On his birthday, makers had released an intense teaser. Other than being one of the principal actors, the Vishwaroopam actor is also bankrolling the project under his Raaj Kamal banner. It releases March 31, 2022.