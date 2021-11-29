Rani Mukerji's upcoming projects- 'Mardaani 3,' romantic film with SRK?

Will we see more of Rani Mukerji in the future?

Rani Mukerji, whose last release Bunty Aur Babli 2 is not performing that well as per expectations, shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, there are several exciting updates on her professional life, like a possible third installment of Mardaani and a romantic film with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. These were revealed by her in an exclusive interview with a media portal.

If the movie with Bollywood's Badshah gets made, it will be their sixth full-fledged collaboration. This count is not considering their cameo appearances in each other's films. And among those five, four were super hits, so their teaming up is something people will look forward to. Also, who wouldn't enjoy Mukerji bashing villains? So, in that light, Mardaani 3 is also something awaited.

Romantic film with SRK might be helmed by Aditya Chopra

Talking to BollywoodLife, the star hinted at a romantic film that will be helmed by none other than her husband, ace filmmaker Aditya Chopra. "Adi (Aditya Chopra) makes films he believes in. So, when such an opportunity arises, where such a story comes forth, wherein he feels that Rani and Shah Rukh would look good, then he'll definitely make that film," she said.

Mukerji wrapped up 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' just last month

"When I receive a script, which I think I should work on and I believe he should produce it, then and then only do we work together on it....we don't believe in making projects, we believe in making films," highlighted Mukerji, who wrapped up Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway last month. To the same portal, she also talked of Mardaani 3.

Love the franchise a lot, actress says on 'Mardaani'

Is SP Shivani Shivaji Roy coming back?

The Ta Ra Rum Pum actress said that she has been harping on Mardaani 3 since long, but the writer (Gopi Puthran, who also had directed Mardaani 2) "hasn't penned anything yet." "I'm going to tell him to quickly write something. Because I also love the franchise a lot. However, with such a franchise, I think it's important to bring a very relevant cause."