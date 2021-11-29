Prithviraj Sukumaran to present Ranveer Singh's '83' in Malayalam

Prithviraj Sukumaran announced he will be presenting '83' in Malayalam

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran's production banner, Prithviraj Productions, will present the Malayalam version of the upcoming film 83. The Ranveer Singh-led sports drama is dropping on December 24 in theaters and will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. Reliance Entertainment will collectively present the venture along with Prithviraj Productions for the Malayalam version. Here's more on the deal.

Singh was recently seen in a cameo role in Akshay Kumar-led Sooryavanshi. Just like the Rohit Shetty actioner, 83 has long suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally touted to release in April 2020, the film was indefinitely postponed, looking for safe release pockets ever since but had not been able to find one. The team must be heaving a sigh of relief now.

Malayalam superstar announced his association on social media

“Like people say, taste success once, and the tongue always wants more.”

- Kapil Dev, 1983



2 Days To #83Trailer.



'A riveting tale that needs to be told'

Sukumaran's banner has delivered some acclaimed, unique films in the past few years like Kuruthi, 777 Charlie, and Gold. "[83] is a riveting tale that needs to be told and I take pride in presenting," the Lucifer helmer told the media. "We are honored to have Prithviraj Productions on board and support the release of the Malayalam version of 83," said director Kabir Khan.

The film will chronicle famous 1983 Cricket World Cup victory

Coming to the film, the sports narrative will follow the Indian Men's cricket team journey during the 1983 Cricket World Cup. This marked the nation's first win at the prestigious tournament, thereby taking the sport to a great level of fascination in India. Singh will be essaying the role of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the squad at the time.

Deepika Padukone also has special part in sports drama

The primary cast includes Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sahil Khattar. Also, the Bajirao Mastani star's real-life wife, actress Deepika Padukone, will play a small part, essaying Dev's wife, Romi. The much-anticipated venture is expected to break several records. Reportedly, the Befikre star is getting an extensive profit share for the movie.