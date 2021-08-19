'Ok, we had a baby,' confirms ScarJo's husband Colin Jost

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 11:31 am

Congratulations are in order as Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome first baby

"Ok ok we had a baby," confirmed Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, announcing the arrival of his first child with actress Scarlett Johansson. The news of Johansson expecting did the rounds last month when the Marvel star missed several promotional events for Black Widow. Then finally, last night Scar Jo's comedian husband revealed she was pregnant while doing stand-up. Congratulations to the couple!

Timeline

The couple has named the baby boy Cosmo

While performing at a show in Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, the 39-year-old writer casually dropped that he and Johansson were expecting soon. Apparently, he said, "We're having a baby, it's exciting," as per an audience member quoted by Page Six. Soon, on Wednesday, the Jost announced it was a boy and they had named him Cosmo. #wegotawaywithitforalongtime read his cheeky caption.

Instagram Post

'Privacy would be greatly appreciated,' noted the comedian

Instagram post A post shared by colinjost on August 19, 2021 at 10:04 am IST

Disney

Did Marvel co-stars skip congratulations because of Disney feud?

Interestingly, Jost's caption also had the words, "We are going to Disney World." While it might be referring to a harmless fun activity, it comes at a time when Johansson is fighting a legal battle with Disney over releasing Black Widow simultaneously on Disney+ Premium and in theaters. Notably, none of her Marvel co-stars publicly congratulated her, possibly not to sour relations with Disney.

Reaction

'They deserve only happiness,' fans got emotional over the news

However, the Her actress had the entire internet congratulating her. One Twitter user wrote, "not Scarlett Johansson suingmickey mouse while pushing a whole human out of hervageige legends behavior if you ask me." "Appreciation tweet for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost that deserve only happiness in their lives. their baby is just the luckiest baby in the entire world," penned another emotional fan.

Information

Cosmo is Jost's first child, Johansson's second after daughter Rose

To note, Jost did not mention when the child was born. While Cosmo is the SNL writer's first child, Johansson (36) is already mother to a six-year-old Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Earlier, in July, Page Six had cited insiders to confirm that Johansson's family was going to grow soon. "Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet," the source had said.