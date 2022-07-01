Entertainment

'Stranger Things 4': Breaking down 'Running Up That Hill' sequence

'Stranger Things 4': Breaking down 'Running Up That Hill' sequence

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 01, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Details about THAT scene from 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 1.

We've got plans this Friday! Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4 is almost here and we cannot contain our excitement! While we have to wait and count down the hours to the release of Volume 2, here's a little something to keep you going. We've dissected the production of the nerve-racking Running Up That Hill scene and it's just as impressive as the outcome!

Context Why does this story matter?

Volume 1 packed many explosive events that sent us all on a rollercoaster of emotions.

The second part, premiering Friday, will continue the many stories that were left on major cliffhangers.

Apart from the storyline, the series is also known for the brilliant portrayal of the Upside Down and more.

Interestingly, the makers didn't just rely on VFX to bring the sets to life.

Context What was the scene about that went viral?

One of the highlights of Volume 1 was when antagonistic demon Vecna tried to possess Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) using her past traumas and repressed memories. While under Vecna's spell, Mayfield's friends played her favorite song Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush to rescue her. This viral scene made Bush's track uber-famous. It topped Spotify's Top Songs list 37 years after its release!

Effects Crew used VFX to enhance pre-existing Vecna's Mind Lair set

Netflix recently released a breakdown of the Running Up That Hill sequence with director Shawn Levy and actor Sadie Sink who appeared as Max Mayfield. Surprisingly, most of Vecna's "Mind Lair" and the whole scary appearance of Vecna himself were actually made by the Stranger Things crew. The team only used digital effects to enhance the pre-existing set and a bit of Vecna's appearance.

Twitter Post Catch the talked-about sequence here

Details All about Volume 2, streaming details

The much-awaited second volume of Stranger Things Season 4 is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix from Friday. It will contain two super-sized episodes out of which Episode 8 will have a runtime of 85 minutes whereas the finale, the ninth episode is around two and a half hours long! Will the gang finally defeat Vecna and save Hawkins? Only time will tell!