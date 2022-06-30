Entertainment

Arjun Das to make Bollywood debut with 'Angamaly Diaries' remake

Arjun Das to make Bollywood debut with 'Angamaly Diaries' remake

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 30, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

The Hindi version of 'Angamaly Diaries' will be helmed by Madhumita.

Tamil actor Arjun Das, well-known for his role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kollywood movie Kaithi, is all set to make his Bollywood debut. He has been brought on board to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. Tamil director Madhumita, famed for her film KD, will helm the project bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment.

Context Why does this story matter?

Das is known for delivering powerful performances even though he has played full-fledged roles in only three Tamil films so far namely Kaithi, Master, and Andhaghaaram.

So, his foraying into Bollywood is exciting news for his fans.

Coming to Angamaly Diaries, the Mollywood crime drama was released in March 2017 and went on to win acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Quote Das shared a tweet, confirming his participation

Das confirmed the news on social media by sharing a post by a public relations executive. "@iam_arjundas to make his Hindi debut as the lead in #AngamalyDiaries adaptation directed by @memadhumita Produced by @Abundantia_Ent the producers of the Hindi version of #SooraraiPottru starring @akshaykumar," the tweet read. More updates about the film are expected to be announced soon by the makers.

Poll Which South Indian film's Hindi remake are you most excited to watch?

Details All you need to know about 'Angamaly Diaries'

Lijo Jose Pellissery directed the film, while Chemban Vinod Jose penned the script. It had Antony Varghese, Reshma Rajan, and Binny Rinky Benjamin playing the lead roles. It followed the life of Vincent Pepe (Varghese) on a mission to become a powerful leader of a righteous gang. It made headlines for featuring around 1,000 actors in the climax, which is an uncut 11-minute shot.

Information Tamil actor was last seen in Kanagaraj's 'Vikram'

Das was last seen playing a cameo role in the Tamil blockbuster Vikram directed by Kanagaraj. It had Kamal Haasan as the lead actor, with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi playing pivotal roles. Vikram is a spinoff of the director's previous film Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead role. It had Das playing a prominent role, as one of the antagonists.