'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi remake: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan start shooting

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 25, 2022, 01:53 pm 3 min read

Soon, Akshay Kumar will step into the shoes of Suriya for 'Soorarai Pottru' remake

Get ready for the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru! For, Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan have started filming for the yet-to-be-titled venture. The news about Suriya Sivakumar's highly acclaimed film getting a Bollywood remake came out last year in July and since then there was a lot of buzz regarding the lead stars. Now, things are locked in place. Here are the details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since producers announced a reboot was coming, many top Bollywood heroes have been in contention, creating a lot of headlines.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, and Hrithik Roshan were the top choices.

Reports suggested Shahid Kapoor nearly signed the dotted line but he was replaced by Kumar around August last year.

Apparently, Kapoor's hike in remuneration led to the change.

Post How was the announcement made?

Sharing a video from the muhurat shot of the film, Khiladi Kumar asked his followers to suggest some probable titles for the movie. "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it," he wrote. A sari-clad Madan broke the pious coconut in the clip.

Twitter Post Catch the clip here

Cast & crew Suriya's 2D Entertainment, Abundantia Entertainment backing venture

While the video hardly confirmed any details about the production, the tags gave it away. Kumar tagged both actors Suriya and his wife-business partner Jyotika as well as their production house 2D Entertainment. Abundantia Entertainment's Vikram Malhotra is also associated with the project. Director Sudha Kongara Prasad, who led the original movie in Tamil, will be helming this feature, as well.

Information Despite OTT release, 'Soorarai Pottru' emerged to be smash hit

Notably, Soorarai Pottru, released on November 12, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. It was adapted from G.R. Gopinath's book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The movie told the story of Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara (Suriya) who launched a low-cost airline in India. Despite releasing on OTT, the Tamil film got raving reviews, bagged excellent IMDb scores, and also participated in the Oscars race.

Reception People aren't happy with reboot though

Kumar's last release was Bachchhan Paandey, another remake of a South Indian hit film. In fact, if trends are to be followed, Bollywood's affinity toward churning out reboots has backfired significantly in the recent time. Fans didn't seem too happy with the Soorarai Pottru remake news either. Many netizens urged Kumar to work on original material, asking what's the need of making remakes anyway.