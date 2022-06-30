Entertainment

'Ek Villain Returns' trailer: Everyone is a suspect here

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 30, 2022, 05:21 pm 2 min read

The trailer for 'Ek Villain Returns' is out!

The trailer for Ek Villain Returns is out! After a lot of buzz around the film and the recent promotional campaign, the makers of Ek Villain Returns finally released the trailer for the upcoming thriller. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film is a sequel to Ek Villain which was released in 2014. Ek Villain Returns is set for its theatrical premiere on July 29.

Context Why does this story matter?

The first film starring actors Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead received mixed reviews.

With Ek Villain Returns coming in eight years after its predecessor, we sure hope that the film will have a tighter plot and a more intriguing murder mystery at heart.

The film has an interesting cast featuring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

Trailer Serial killer resurfaces to continue their murder spree

The 2:42-minute-long video starts with a short recap where actor JD Chakravarthy gives a brief about a killer named Rakesh Mahadkar (Deshmukh) who committed murders in 2014. Now, eight years later, a killer who hides behind the innocent smiley-faced mask has returned to continue his killing spree, Chakravarthy reveals. The new killer on the loose targets women who don't acknowledge their stalker's love.

Observations Trailer leaves you guessing about the potential killer

As far as the mystery is concerned, the trailer successfully forces your mind to think about who could be the possible killer among the four actors. Kapoor and Abraham engage in a brutal face-off to determine who is the hero and who is the villain of the story. Moreover, Sutaria and Patani seem to be allies but they're up to no good either.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Information 'Ek Villain' is Balaji's most 'special flagship franchise'

Suri's film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The film went on floors last year and wrapped up its shoot three months ago with most of the production being filmed in Goa. Further, Ek Villain Returns also marks the debut collaboration of the four lead actors. Recently, Kapoor had stated that Ek Villain is Balaji's most "special flagship franchise."