'Ek Villain Returns' promotion begins: Lead actors' first-look posters unveiled

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 27, 2022, 01:49 pm 2 min read

'Ek Villain Returns' is set to hit the big screens on July 29.

As we are waiting to watch the sequel of Ek Villain, the makers have dropped the teaser poster of its lead actors on Monday. One of the highly-anticipated action thrillers of Bollywood, Ek Villain Returns will hit the marquee on July 29. In the posters, one can see the star cast standing behind the iconic Ek Villain smiley face mask.

Context Why does this story matter?

The makers unveiled the posters of the star cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria on the eighth-year anniversary of the original film's release.

It has excited the fans who have been waiting to get a glance at the new actors' looks.

As the film's release date is around the corner, the posters have come as a much-needed treat.

Observation What did the posters show?

The posters showed the half-visible faces of the leads. The monochrome pictures are made to look intense with yellow smiley face masks and red claw marks on the images. All the posters have the tagline: "Heroes don't exist." Sharing the poster, Kapoor wrote, "In the world of Villains, Heroes don't exist! And #EkVillain is back after 8 years. Beware #EkVillainReturns on 29th July 2022."

Details Film marks maiden collaboration between four lead actors

Directed by Mohit Suri, EK Villain Returns is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms. The sequel was initially slated to be released on July 8 but it got postponed due to unknown reasons. Ek Villain Returns will mark the debut collaboration between all four leads. Director Suri and Patani have collaborated once in the past for Malang (2020).

History All you need to know about 'Ek Villain'

The original film Ek Villain had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saad Randhawa in principal roles. Released in 2014, it was also helmed by Suri. The film revolved around a husband's efforts to avenge the death of his wife, who gets murdered by a serial killer. It is expected that the sequel will also have a similar plot.