J-Hope's solo 'Jack in the Box': Release date, first-look images

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 27, 2022, 01:41 pm 2 min read

J-Hope's solo album will be released on July 15.

Rapper J-Hope, a member of the South Korean band BTS, is set to drop his first solo album Jack in the Box on July 15. While all the tracks will be dropped on July 15, the first single from the album will be unveiled on July 1. The news was announced by BTS's management agency HYBE on Saturday. J-Hope posted his first-look on Monday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jack in the Box is not J-Hope's first solo outing.

The 28-year-old released his first solo mixtape titled Hope World in 2018.

He has also collaborated with American singer Becky G on his 2019 hit single Chicken Noodle Soup.

But this is the first solo release of a BTS member after the group announced it will be focusing on solo projects for a while.

Quote 'BTS has turned the page on their new chapter'

"We would like to announce the release of Jack In The Box, J-Hope's solo album," read BigHit Music's statement. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities." "J-Hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said.

Instagram Post Check out the first look images here

Details Album to represent J-Hope's 'aspirations to break mold and grow'

According to BigHit Music, J-Hope's album will represent "his aspirations to break the mold and grow further." "Starting with his pre-release track to be released on July 1, diverse content to show J-Hope's identity as an artist will be introduced," the label said. "We hope that you look forward to Jack In The Box and send J-Hope your love and support."

Information Rapper will also perform at Lollapalooza music festival

The rapper is also set to perform at the closing ceremony of the upcoming Lollapalooza music festival, America on July 31. With the performance, J-Hope will be the first South Korean musician to lead the music festival. Meanwhile, BTS's previous release was an anthology album Proof. It was released on June 10, four days before the septet announced a small hiatus on group projects.