Exploring K-pop band BTS's best solo projects, collaborations

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 16, 2022, 04:10 am 3 min read

Top solo tracks by BTS members. (Photo credit: Twitter/@bts_bighit)

Popular K-pop band BTS recently announced they would take a break to work on individual projects. The announcement was made during their televised Festa Dinner where the group celebrated its ninth anniversary. However, the band's record label HYBE clarified that they will be making music together as well. In light of this, we look at some of their best solo projects and collaborations.

#1 Jungkook's collaboration with Charlie Puth, 'Euphoria,' more

BTS member Jungkook had dropped a cover of singer Charlie Puth's hit song We Don't Talk Anymore featuring Selena Gomez. Fans were delighted when Jungkook performed the track with Puth live at the 2018 MGA (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards). The duo is rumored to collaborate for a single soon! Jungkook's previous titles Begin and Euphoria were also among his successful solo tracks.

#2 J-Hope's 'Chicken Noodle Soup,' Lollapalooza headline

Main dancer J-Hope too is ready to further explore his capabilities as a solo artist. He had previously collaborated with singer Becky G on September 27, 2019, for the song Chicken Noodle Soup. Moreover, he is also the "first South Korean" artist who will be headlining the upcoming Lollapalooza music fest to perform alongside biggies like Green Day, Maneskin, The Kid Laroi, and more.

#3 Jin-Jimin collab, their solo tracks

During the Festa Dinner, the band teased a collaboration between members Jin and Jimin. Jimin released his Serendipity as an introductory track in the album Love Yourself: Her (2017). Lie was another successful track by Jimin. As for Jin, Epiphany—which was included in Proof—was one of his successful solo tracks. It reportedly surpassed all songs from Proof on the K-pop Genius Korea chart.

#4 RM's 'Mono,' V's 'Stigma' were uber popular, too

BTS's RM had previously announced his mixtape Mono which included seven tracks in both English and Korean. His playlist Mono was released along with a music video for another single Forever Rain. V achieved a feat when his track Stigma reached the top spot on Billboard's World Digital Songs Sales chart in 2021. His Inner Child and Singularity made it to the chart, too.

#5 Suga's collab with PSY took over all trends

Suga's highly-anticipated collaboration with singer PSY (Gangnam Style) That That was a huge success. Upon its release in April, the song dominated the iTunes charts across the globe and also shot to the top on Bugs' real-time chart in Korea. In addition to this, Suga is also known for his other solo tracks like Trivia: Seesaw, D-2, First Love, and more.