A parody sketch of uber-popular Korean pop band BTS is drawing attention and not for good reasons. The sketch, performed on a Chilean television program, is being thrashed by fans for its racist and xenophobic tonality. The skit saw mockery of Korean names and misspeaking of the language. This comes weeks after the septet spoke about the hate crimes and racism suffered by Asians.

Details North Korean supremo also found mention in the skit

On Saturday, the Chilean comedy show Mi Barrio aired a sketch where several men parodied the singers. Set like western interview shows, the men went on to misspeak the names of the original BTS members. They also mentioned North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in a mocking manner. The artists were seen speaking Korean poorly, which is being interpreted by locals as clear mockery.

Allegations Fans called it 'extremely insensitive' considering hate received by Asians

A BTS's fan account on Twitter, called BTS Chile, shared a clip from the show and translated the content. Mentioning how jokes on pandemic were cracked, they said, "This situation is extremely insensitive considering the discriminatory attacks the Asian community has suffered globally (sic)." Allegations of racism and xenophobia were leveled on social media by other fans, trending the hashtag #RacismIsNotComedy.

Twitter Post This cannot pass as humor, the fans stressed

[THREAD] Last night, Chilean comedy TV show #MiBarrio (open TV channel available to the whole country) presented a parody performance of BTS, where all the jokes were based on racism and xenophobia, including mockery of their language, (cont.)



video cr; isidoradae pic.twitter.com/tBK8CYbbKs — BTS Chile (@BTS_Chile) April 11, 2021

Idols' message Earlier, BTS spoke against Asian hate crimes in the US

This parody comes within two weeks of the international sensation issuing a statement on recent cases of hate crimes against Asians in the US and other countries. Following shooting incidents at massage parlors in Atlanta last month, BTS had expressed "grief" and "anger," recalling personal accounts of racism. The globally popular band wrote how they were discriminated against for how they looked and spoke.

Pandemic 'But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless'