BTS going on 'hiatus' to pursue solo projects? HYBE clarifies

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 15, 2022, 10:50 am 3 min read

BTS's record label clarifies claims about BTS going on a 'hiatus.'

K-pop band BTS might be flying solo for a while. During their televised Festa Dinner on Tuesday, the group spoke in Korean and expressed that they needed a break to work on individual projects, starting with J-Hope who will perform at the Lollapalooza festival. While the English subtitles mentioned "hiatus," their record label HYBE clarified they'll continue making music individually and as a group.

Why does this story matter?

The band celebrated its ninth anniversary this month with the release of its anthology album Proof.

They also released the music video for their new single Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)—the title track of their new album.

Some of their biggest most recent hits include Butter, Dynamite, and My Universe (for which they collaborated with the band Coldplay).

Information 'BTS not taking a hiatus,' HYBE explained

"BTS is not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time," BTS's record label HYBE stated. Reportedly, the band will be starting a "new chapter" to become "a long-running team in the future." "We expect that it will become a source of nourishment for us. For this, we will actively support at the label level," it added.

Statement Leader RM opened up about K-pop, idol system

During the Festa Dinner Party, band member and leader RM said, "I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature." He further added that he wanted to take time to grow and that they have to "keep producing music and keep doing something."

Quote 'We promise we will return someday even more mature'

While mentioning "hiatus," the members said they will focus on their individual growth and explore "solo projects." The band also revealed plans for possible unit collaborations like a Jimin-Jin song. "We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now. I hope that you could give us your blessing," Jungkook said in Korean. Reportedly, the band does not live together anymore.

Clarity 'It's not like we're disbanding!'

"I hope you don't see this as a negative thing and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way," J-Hope expressed. While the band was upset for potentially letting down their fans, known as ARMY, Suga, on a more positive note, added, "It's not like we're disbanding!" We look forward to what the group has in store now!