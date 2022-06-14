Entertainment

'In the SOOP' spinoff to feature BTS's V's Wooga Squad

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 14, 2022, 04:20 pm 2 min read

The popular Wooga Squad will soon be seen in 'In the SOOP' spinoff. (Photo credit: Twitter/@Kpop_Herald)

The famous Wooga Squad is all set to treat fans with a reunion soon! The squad—comprising BTS's V, actors Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, and singer Peakboy—is set to feature on the spinoff of the reality show In the SOOP called In the SOOP: Friendship Trip. The five Korean celebrities have maintained a long, concrete friendship and fans are over the moon.

Context Why does this story matter?

HYBE Labels' reality television series In the SOOP's first season aired in August 2020.

It featured the globally popular BTS members enjoying idyllic locations ("soop" stands for "forest" in Korean).

The second season focused on SEVENTEEN, another famous K-pop band under HYBE.

As the five celebrities' close-knit friendship has always caught the fans' attention, the spinoff is expected to hit it big.

Details Viewers will see nuances of the squad's friendship

The four-episode reality show will begin airing in July on the TV channel JTBC, per South Korean media outlets. It will chronicle the travel experience of the five pals and cover their journey spanning three nights and four days. Viewers will receive a sneak peek into their daily lives, everyday happenings, and how their friendship hasn't been marred despite the ravages of time.

Information Why is it called the Wooga Squad?

V (Kim Tae-hyung), the group's youngest member, once revealed that Wooga is the abbreviated form of "Woori-ga-Gajok-inka," which translates to "Are we a family?" They met on the sets of the show Hwarang and often engage in social media banter. In 2020, Kim crooned Sweet Night for Park Seo-joon's hit K-drama Itaewon Class. More recently, V sang Christmas Tree for Choi's Our Beloved Summer.

Excitement Naturally, fans couldn't keep calm!

Fans, who are currently celebrating the release of BTS's latest album Proof, are finding it difficult to contain this double happiness! Understandably, they are going gaga over the announcement and are counting the days before they'll finally see their favorite men back together. One such admirer tweeted, "OH MY GOD THIS IS SO EXCITING," while another one said, "OUR KOREA ELITE VACATION LET'S GO!"