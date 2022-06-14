'The Outlaws 2' overtakes Oscars winning 'Parasite,' marks historic milestone
The sequel to South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok's hit film The Outlaws, The Outlaws 2 (also known as The Roundup), has created history. The film has officially surpassed the Oscars-winning film Parasite to become the top-selling May release in Korean box office history. The film follows the adventures of legendary detective Ma Seok-do (Ma) and his police station's fierce crimes squad.
- The Outlaws 2 which was released on May 18 reportedly exceeded the mark on its 25th day.
- As per reports, the film reached the milestone by selling over 10M tickets in Korea. By doing so, it became only the 28th film to be watched by over 10M people.
- This is a huge feat considering that Korea has a rough population of about 50M.
The Korean Film Council reported that The Outlaws 2, as of June 12, accounted for a total of 1,05,03,886 moviegoers. In addition to this, It also secured first place at the box office for the fourth weekend in a row. The action-comedy film zoomed past Parasite and other international films like Frozen 2 and Interstellar—all of which were released before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
In the film, detective Ma (played by the Eternals actor) sets out to Vietnam in order to extradite a target. He soon finds out about an unknown killer who has been killing tourists for many years. The Outlaws 2 reportedly saw 467K viewers on its opening day and has the largest first-day score for a domestic film since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
While the 2017 film saw actor Yoon Kye-sang essay the role of a ruthless villain Jang Chen, the sequel brought in a new, more menacing antagonist. Actor Son Seok-ku (of My Liberation Notes fame) took on the villain's role. Directed by Lee Sang-yong, Ma also contributed to the adapted screenplay of the 2022 film. Notably, Salman Khan's Radhe was based on The Outlaws.