COVID-19: India reports 1,829 new cases, 33 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 18, 2022, 11:13 am 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

India on Wednesday reported over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of nearly 300 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 15,647, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,829 new cases and 33 more COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

Why does this story matter?

India is currently experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting that the fourth wave of COVID-19 is imminent.

Notably, India recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,549 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,27,199 COVID-19 cases until Wednesday morning, while the cumulative death count at 5,24,293. With 2,549 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,87,259. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.442% and 0.57%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 266 new cases and 241 more recoveries on Tuesday. Karnataka added 109 new cases and 147 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 34 new cases and 42 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 393 new cases and 709 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to report its COVID-19 data till the time of filing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 191 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Tuesday evening, India had administered over 191.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 87.7 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.8 crore people have received at least one dose. On Wednesday alone, India administered over 78,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10 am, including over 51,000 second doses and over 12,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data Over 3 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

India has administered over three crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Wednesday, over 7,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and nearly 8,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10 am.

Recent news COVID-19 outbreak worrying for new variants: WHO

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said the COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea is worrying for the new variants of the virus. WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan said there is always a higher risk of the new variants emerging where there is an unchecked transmission. Notably, North Korea reported 1.7 million cases of mysterious fever, which experts from outside said could be COVID-19 cases.