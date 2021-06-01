Karan Mehra arrested after wife alleges domestic violence; granted bail

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan Mehra arrested for domestic violence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested by Mumbai Police after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint of domestic violence following a brawl between the couple yesterday. The complaint alleges that Mehra pushed Rawal against a wall, which hurt her head. A case was also registered against him, and he was produced before a magistrate today, who granted him bail.

Mehra was booked under several IPC sections

Mehra was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code like 336 (endangering human life or the personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and many others. Soon after the 38-year-old actor was granted bail, he was asked to give a statement by the media.

Mehra called the case fake; alleges Rawal hit herself

Mehra claimed that the charges were false, and that Rawal and her brother were pressuring him to give high alimony once the couple separated. He adds that after a verbal fight, Rawal started abusing him and his family, and spat on him. She then smashed her head on the wall and falsely implicated him. He alleged that he also was assaulted by her brother.

'The truth will come out', the actor said

Talking about the investigation, the actor said, "The police also did nothing because they know what the truth is. If they file a false case, the truth will come out. If tomorrow an investigation is conducted, the truth will be out."

He had earlier denied rumors of a rift between them

However, when rumors had hinted at a possible rift between the couple, the top TV actor had denied about any trouble in their paradise. He had said, "I have no clue what led to these rumors all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it."

They tied the knot in 2012, had son in 2017

The actors tied the knot in 2012 and had their son Kavish in 2017. The duo regularly post pictures on social media of themselves with their child. Mehra is most famous for his role as Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Rawal recently acted in Shaadi Mubarak. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye season 5 and Nach Baliye Shriman vs Shrimati.