'Saani Kaayidham': Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan's film gets release date, teaser

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 22, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

The teaser for Saani Kaayidham is out! Starring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles, the film is heading for a direct to OTT release on May 6. And, Amazon Prime Video will be its host. Arun Matheswaran is at the helm. From what we could make out from the teaser, it seems Saani Kaayidham will be about Suresh's Ponni and her revenge.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suresh is a National Award-winning actor. Not just that, she is a natural performer and has hardly failed us with her on-screen executions.

The teaser established the same as well.

On the other hand, Selvaraghavan is an acclaimed director. But, his performance in the recently released Tamil film Beast was applauded by all.

So, when they join hands, it's bound to be promising.

Teaser What does the teaser show?

The 1:31-minute-long teaser starts with Suresh telling that when someone throws a stone at you, you throw one at them. Similarly, when one spits at you, you spit back. "But if someone destroys....destroys everything and all he gets is prison time? Do you even call that vengeance?" wonders Ponni, in a terrifyingly peaceful manner. It almost feels like the calm before the storm.

Interview What did Matheswaran say of the film?

While we couldn't understand Selvaraghavan's character, he appears as Ponni's ally. The black and white shots interspersed with the colorful ones make the teaser appealing. Notably, the film was launched in August 2020 and Matheswaran had said then that it will be an "action crime drama loosely based on real events" of the 1980s. He also told a bit about the upcoming movie's title.

Information Suresh and Selvaraghavan 'will be the leads'

"Saani Kaayidham means paper made from low-quality pulp. The title's significance will be known once people watch the film," Matheswaran had said. He added that Suresh and Selvaraghavan "will be the leads." But, he didn't say if they will be paired opposite to each other.

Fact Given: Crew, release details

Suresh and Selvaraghavan will reportedly be seen as siblings in the film. The Seven Screen Entertainment-bankrolled project has Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music, while Yamini Yagnamurthy has cranked the camera. Editor Nagooran and art director Ramu Thangaraj complete the crew of the Tamil movie. Apart from Tamil, Saani Kaayidham will also release in Telugu and Malayalam across 240 territories and countries.