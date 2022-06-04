Entertainment

Looking at 5 best performances on the IIFA stage

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 04, 2022, 12:15 am 3 min read

Take a look at the five best performances from IIFA. (Photo credit: Twitter/@priyankachopra)

A star-studded cinematic extravaganza, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony is graced by the who's who of Bollywood each year. After a two-year-long COVID-19 enforced break, the 2022 edition of the festival will take place on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Before that, let's walk down memory lane and look at the five top dance performances that set the IIFA stage on fire.

#1 Bachchan family's electrifying 'Kajra Re' performance

The electrifying song from Bunty Aur Babli, Kajra Re, is etched for eternity in the listeners' hearts both because of Alisha Chinai's singing and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dainty dance moves. During the 2011 IIFA, Rai Bachchan was joined by both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan to set the stage ablaze. Interestingly, the Guru actors are slated to perform at this year's IIFA as well.

#2 Tiger Shroff's tribute to Michael Jackson

It is a well-known fact that Tiger Shroff's unbelievable and athletic dance moves draw their inspiration from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Shroff has even spoken about this in multiple interviews and called him "the reason to do what I do." In 2016, Shroff went a step further and paid a breathtakingly beautiful homage to Jackson, including emulating his trademark Moonwalk.

#3 Rekha's performance that earned her standing ovation

The "Queen of Hearts" and one of yesteryear's most successful actors, Rekha, breathed life into IIFA 2018 with her scintillating performance on her songs from the 1980s. The 67-years-old had looked drop-dead gorgeous and proved that she still got the moves! The Silsila actor delivered a powerhouse performance on Salam-E-Ishq and Thare Rahiyo, among other songs, and was met with a standing ovation.

#4 When Sridevi danced to her evergreen chartbusters

Pan-India superstar Sridevi ruled the industry with her expressive eyes, beatific expressions, and mesmerizing dance moves that gradually launched her to superstardom. In 2013's IIFA, she grooved to her evergreen song Hawa Hawaii from Mr. India and Nainon Me Sapna from Himmatwala, among others. The frosting on the cake was her subsequent performance with choreographer-director Prabhudeva, which was met with a thunderous response.

#5 When Priyanka Chopra Jonas shook legs with John Travolta

If you thought the most memorable dance performances at IIFA were solely by Indian celebrities, think again. In 2014, global star Priyanka Chopra and Pulp Fiction actor John Travolta danced to Chopra's hit song Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday, as Parineeti Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and several others cheered them on. During the ceremony, Travolta was honored with the Outstanding Achievement in International Cinema Award.