'Haemolymph' trailer: Revisit the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blast case

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 11, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

The trailer for Haemolymph is here! Directed and written by debutant Sudarshan Gamare, the hard-hitting Bollywood film would narrate the story of Abdul Wahid Shaikh, a school teacher, who has been played by Riyaz Anwar in the film. The trailer gives us a glimpse of how Wahid's life changed overnight after being wrongly accused in the July 11, 2006, Mumbai train bomb blast case.

Context Why does this story matter?

Haemolymph is based on real events. In 2006, Wahid was falsely criminalized in the Mumbai train blasts case.

The series of seven bombings happened on July 11 aboard trains of the Western Line Suburban Section of the Mumbai Division of Western Railway. The bombs were set off in pressure cookers.

It killed 209 people and injured more than 700.

12 people have been convicted.

Observation Possible reason behind choosing the title

In biology, haemolymph is basically a fluid equivalent to blood found in most invertebrates like insects, cockroaches, etc. Symbolically it means the blood spilled from people who don't matter to the society and are comparable to roaches. It seems Gamare chose this title to depict how trivial Wahid's life is to the law enforcement officers and hence they could play with it.

Details About the trailer

The trailer pretty much gives out the entire film but your heart aches when you see the brutal torture Wahid and his close ones face. In real life, the man had to spend nine years in prison. To maintain authenticity, Gamare and his set designer Swapnil Surve went to the court where the real trial was conducted and tried to replicate every minute detail.

Information Details about the cast and crew

Haemolymph is produced by Tikatbari and AB Films Entertainment alongside Adiman Films and is co-produced by ND9 Studios. It features Rohit Kokate, Ankit Mhatre, Dutta Jadhav, Nilam Kulkarni, Ruchira Jadhav, Sunil Tambe, Vijaya Mahajan, and Sagar Pable. Mujtaba Aziz Naza handled the background score, while Rohan Rajan Mapuskar managed the cinematography. The upcoming movie is scheduled to release on May 27 competing with Anek.