Entertainment

'Don': All you need to know about Sivakarthikeyan-led upcoming film

'Don': All you need to know about Sivakarthikeyan-led upcoming film

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 26, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film 'Don' is getting released next month

After Doctor, Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in the upcoming college drama, Don. Financially backed by Lyca Productions, it features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady and SJ Suryah as the main antagonist. Directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, the film is gearing up for its grand release on May 13. As we wait for its theatrical premiere, let's recap about Don.

Context Why does this story matter?

Doctor, released in 2021, was Sivakarthikeyan's breakthrough film. The film's stupendous success broke the actor's failure streak that had started with Hero, Namma Veettu Pillai, and Mr. Local, all of which got released in 2019.

Also, Doctor was the actor's first film that entered the coveted Rs. 100 crore club and Don being his first release in 2022 ups our excitement and expectations.

Role Sivakarthikeyan will be seen as a prankster

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan plays a character named Chakaravarthi, who is a college student. He will be the head of the students' association, but unlike the other similar characters seen so far in films, Chakaravarthi will be a prankster type of a guy. So, besides his iconic comical side, we will also get to see the actor's serious side in the upcoming movie.

Actor Suryah's role as antagonist

Suryah, on the other hand, will be seen as a professor named Boominathan. Apparently, the director crafted the character of the antagonist while keeping him in mind. Last seen as the villain in Maanaadu, Suryah's performance in the sci-fi movie was lauded by all. So, given this situation, we can expect a solid face-off between the casual-headed Chakaravarthi and the serious professor.

Information Sivaangi of 'Cooku With Comali' fame making film debut

Singer and comedienne Sivaangi of Cooku With Comali (CWC) is set to make her film debut with Don. "For a debut film, I feel so lucky to have gotten an opportunity to work in a film like Don. I learned something new every day in the process," she told a publication recently. Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film.