Entertainment

Acclaimed actor Murli Sharma to make Kannada debut with 'Kabzaa'

Acclaimed actor Murli Sharma to make Kannada debut with 'Kabzaa'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Pallabi C Samal Apr 13, 2022, 11:30 am 2 min read

'Kabzaa' will have Murli Sharma as someone hailing from a royal family

Actor Murli Sharma is gearing up for his Kannada debut. Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru, will mark his maiden Kannada movie and according to Chandru, he will play a crucial role. "He (Sharma) plays a character named Veera Bahaddur, who hails from a royal family," Chandru said. Kabzaa co-stars Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, and is slated to hit theaters this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kabzaa will be set in the 1970s. Based on the rise of underworld gangsters, the film will see Upendra as an underworld don.

Meanwhile, Sudeep will reportedly essay the character of a law enforcement officer named Bhargav Bakshi, and Saran will play Madhumati, a queen, so it seems Sharma will be her husband in the film.

Must say, the ensemble cast is attractive.

Quote What Chandru said of Sharma?

While talking of Sharma's inclusion to the cast, Chandru said, "Murli is extremely popular with Telugu and Hindi audiences." "His role in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) won him a lot of fanfare. This is one reason we decided to approach him to play a pivotal role in our film. He plays a character named Veera Bahaddur, who hails from a royal family," he added.

Interview This was a very beautiful experience, says Sharma

Sharma, on his part, said, "I was a little nervous initially as I don't really speak Kannada. This was a very beautiful experience and all the credit goes to Chandru." "He just took me through it. It's a beautiful and performance-oriented character. I've done some extremely beautiful scenes which I think have come out very well. My director is happy so I am happy."

Details Filming is almost done, says director

Chandru further informed that the team has wrapped up a major portion of the film. "With this, we have completed nearly 85% of the film. There is another big schedule left, which includes around 20 days of shooting, and some new actors will join us then. We are looking at releasing the film this year itself," he added. He didn't reveal any confirmed date.

Information 'Kabzaa' will be released in several languages

Besides Kannada, Kabzaa will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, and Bengali. The upcoming film started rolling on March 3, said reports. Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Sunil Puranik, and Anup Revanna will also be seen playing pivotal roles in Kabzaa.