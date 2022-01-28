Entertainment

'Vikrant Rona' release postponed; new date to be announced soon

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 28, 2022, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Directed by Anup Bhandari, ‘Vikrant Rona’ has Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles

Kichcha Sudeep's most-awaited magnum opus Vikrant Rona's release date has been postponed yet again. The film was supposed to be released on February 24. However, owing to the recent rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the makers have decided to defer the release date. Promising that the new release date will be announced soon, the makers urged everyone to stay safe.

Context Why does the story matter?

Notably, several other big-banner releases were postponed owing to the COVID-19 situation.

Multi-lingual magnum opuses like SS Rajamouli's RRR (starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt) and Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam (starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde) also had their release dates changed.

In Kollywood, makers of Ajith Kumar's Valimai also decided not to release the film amidst the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Announcement Nirup Bhandari shared a statement regarding the postponement

However, this is not the first time that Vikrant Rona is seeing a delay in its release. It was postponed several times earlier, too, ever since the pandemic struck. On Thursday, actor Nirup Bhandari informed fans about the release postponement on social media. Sharing a statement on Twitter, he wrote, "#VikrantRona will meet you on a newer date. Stay Safe!"

Statement 'The present COVID-19 scenario is not favorable for a release'

The official statement from the makers read, "Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on February 24, the present COVID-19 scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favorable for a grand release across the globe." "We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience," it added.

Details All you need to know about 'Vikrant Rona'

Anup Bhandari has directed this fantasy action thriller in which Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen opposite Sudeep as the female lead. Nirup and Neetha Ashok will also be seen playing key roles in the film. Jack Manjunath under Shalini Artss has produced the film along with Alankar Pandian. Vikrant Rona will be released in five languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.