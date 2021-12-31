Entertainment Fahadh Faasil to STR: 5 South actors who owned 2021

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 07:28 pm 3 min read

These five actors from the South entertainment industry ruled the year 2021

This year has been a roller-coaster ride for the entertainment industry. From OTT platforms taking over to theaters slowly starting to run the show (literally), 2021 surely gave us hope. And the South Indian Cinema saw growth, in both, quality and quantity. But, this year belonged to only some performers from the entire industry. Here are top 5 South Indian actors who owned 2021.

Number 1 Fahadh Faasil: His innovation gave a face to OTT space

The first South Indian film to be made exclusively for OTT platform was Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon. It was created to help those facing crisis during COVID-19. After that, he shot AND released movies during pandemic employing techniques like having limited number of actors (Irul had only three main actors). Joji was also lauded. In short, he was South's OTT king.

Number 2 Suriya: First Tamil superstar to opt for direct digital streaming

Suriya's only acted film this year was Jai Bhim and the sensation it was! The Tamil star's masterstroke was the four-movie deal he signed with Amazon Prime in August, with one movie poised for release each month, starting September. Even Soorarai Pottru was a direct OTT release last year, so he probably understood that good content rules, no matter what the medium is.

Number 3 Allu Arjun: 'Pushpa' gave thrust, hope to the film industry

In about two years, one of the first big-budget films to hit cinema halls is Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The magnum opus played a huge role in bringing audience back to the theaters. Arjun is definitely one of the notable South Indian stars whose name will be taken with respect whenever 2021 is spoken about. After all, he helped theaters get back to their glory.

Number 4 Silambarasan TR: Made a re-entry to Kollywood with a bang!

After his jaw-dropping weight loss journey, Silambarasan TR started this year with Eeswaran. It was the first Tamil movie to be released in theaters post-pandemic, so Kollywood fans were emotional but the film largely received negative feedback. STR overturned the stale aftertaste with Maanaadu. The entire industry looked in awe as the crowd-puller helped them end this year on a positive note.

Number 5 Kichcha Sudeep: 'Kotigobba 3' revived the Kannada film industry

KGF wave was huge in 2021 in Sandalwood as the pan-Indian film was led by Karnataka's own Yash. But Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 was one of the phenomenal films released this year. 2021 also marked the stylish actor's 25 glorious years in the industry. He also hit news when the motion poster of his upcoming film Vikrant Rona was displayed at the Burj Khalifa.