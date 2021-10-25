Kannada films 'Kotigobba 3,' 'Salaga' emerge victorious at box office

'Kotigobba 3', 'Salaga' still going strong as audiences are thronging theaters

Sandalwood film industry is on cloud nine, as Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 and Duniya Vijay's Salaga have set the cash registers on fire. As soon as the theaters were re-opened in the region, the said two films managed to woo audiences with their content. The movies were released in more than 1,000 screens across Karnataka over a week back but are still going strong.

Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' earned Rs. 40.5 crore in four days

The Makkhi actor shared a poster on his social media some days back which informed that the film earned a massive amount of around Rs. 40.5 crore within four days of its release. Earlier his fans were disheartened when the film's release got postponed due to the pandemic, but the love they showered on the venture must have left the makers pretty elated.

What do we know about the two successful films?

Kotigobba 3 is the sequel to Kotigobba 2. Apart from P Ravi Shankar, the film co-stars Shraddha Das, Madonna Sebastian and Aftab Shivdasani. The film is based on a con-man who loots the bigshots and donates the money to the needy. (Sounds like Kick, right?) On the other hand, Salaga is a gory crime thriller that has thrilling action scenes and captivating dialogues.

'Salaga' continues to be the audiences' favorite

Salaga, Duniya Vijay's directorial debut (also starring him in the titular role), earned a good Rs. 16.51 crore net in 10 days across Karnataka. The film's team held a party recently to celebrate its success and also announced that a sequel is in the making. The two hour-long movie also stars Sanjana Anand, Nagabhushan, and Dhananjay (as Samrat, an upright cop) in prominent roles.

Here are some of the other highly awaited Kannada releases

There are many other much-awaited Kannada films slated for release. Bhajarangi 2, starring Shiva Rajkumar and Bhavana Menon, is slated to release on October 29, 2021. 777 Charlie is another interesting project that revolves around the life of a dog called Charlie. It will hit theaters on December 31, 2021. Butterfly, a remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen, is also a December outing.