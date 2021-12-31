Entertainment Anushka Sharma making acting comeback next year with 3 films?

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Dec 31, 2021, 06:11 pm 2 min read

Anushka Sharma has signed on 3 films, all set to be announced next year

And the wait is over! We will soon get to see actor Anushka Sharma again with as many as three films in development. As per the latest reports, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star has signed on two theatrical projects and one high-profile OTT release, announcements of which are set to come early next year. So, are you all excited? We sure are!

Context Why does this story matter?

Despite being one of the top-tier Bollywood actresses, we haven't seen Sharma in action in front of the screens since 2018's Zero. Although she was touted to return with certain projects later, the global pandemic forced things to take a step back. Then, the actress welcomed her daughter, Vamika, with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli this year. Thus, her comeback was a long time coming.

Details Digital film to have massive production value, as per source

"Anushka Sharma is returning to acting in 2022, and that's with not one, but three big films, giving her fans ample reasons to rejoice," an anonymous source told Pinkvilla. "Two will be big-screen entertainers and one is conceptualized as one of the biggest films to be produced for the digital space in India. The string of announcements will begin from early next year."

Work Sharma had resumed work within 3 months after Vamika's birth

All three films are said to be "entertainers with a fresh and new perspective" that will be mindful of today's audience's sensibilities. While acting on a film was on hold, Sharma has been continuously working on her other projects. Apart from her producing duties, the 33-year-old had resumed work (an ad film shoot) within three months of giving birth to her first child.

Update She recently dropped out of starring in Jhulan Goswami's biopic

The Band Baaja Baaraat actress was touted to star as former India women's cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in the latter's biopic too. But earlier this month, a publication cited sources to report that the NH10 star has walked off the project, at least partially. As per the update, she will only be producing the venture with Triptii Dimri essaying the lead role.